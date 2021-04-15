Who is the Top Investor In CureVac N.V. (CVAC)?

89 institutions hold shares in CureVac N.V. (CVAC), with 101.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.37% while institutional investors hold 46.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 177.97M, and float is at 87.57M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 21.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 4.8 million shares valued at $389.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.57% of the CVAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with 3.13 million shares valued at $254.14 million to account for 1.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.27 million shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $102.78 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $10.53 million.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) is 26.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.15 and a high of $151.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVAC stock was last observed hovering at around $95.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.96% off its average median price target of $65.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.75% off the consensus price target high of $103.39 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -146.84% lower than the price target low of $41.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.61, the stock is 13.52% and 6.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 7.28% at the moment leaves the stock 27.22% off its SMA200. CVAC registered a gain of 88.48% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.93.

The stock witnessed a 14.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.80%, and is 14.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $20.03B and $58.93M in sales. Fwd P/E is 101.80. Distance from 52-week low is 183.85% and -32.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-273.00%).

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CureVac N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.62 with sales reaching $4.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.20% this year.