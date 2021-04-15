Who is the Top Investor In DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)?

1,667 institutions hold shares in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), with 500.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 110.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 734.60M, and float is at 533.88M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 110.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 58.16 million shares valued at $4.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.88% of the DD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 48.47 million shares valued at $3.45 billion to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 36.25 million shares representing 6.78% and valued at over $2.58 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 26.65 million with a market value of $1.9 billion.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) is 7.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.83 and a high of $87.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DD stock was last observed hovering at around $76.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.06% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -4.89% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.57, the stock is -0.65% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 17.76% off its SMA200. DD registered 99.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.46.

The stock witnessed a -0.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.34%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $40.66B and $20.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.30. Profit margin for the company is -14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.84% and -12.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $3.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -314.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.70% in year-over-year returns.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CURTIN TERRENCE R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CURTIN TERRENCE R bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $69.94 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7500.0 shares.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Stone Randy Lee (President, T&I) sold a total of 3,181 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $79.97 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30622.0 shares of the DD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Ford Darrell L (SVP and CHRO) disposed off 12,293 shares at an average price of $59.56 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 43,665 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD).