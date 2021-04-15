Why Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) is 24.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.55 and a high of $25.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HARP stock was last observed hovering at around $19.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.14% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 17.6% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.60, the stock is 0.07% and 3.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 3.73% at the moment leaves the stock 22.76% off its SMA200. HARP registered 66.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.88.

The stock witnessed a 1.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.66%, and is -6.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.73% over the week and 8.90% over the month.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $665.79M and $17.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 95.26% and -18.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-95.40%).

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $6.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 90.50% in year-over-year returns.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP), with 2.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.65% while institutional investors hold 65.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.46M, and float is at 17.41M with Short Float at 4.55%. Institutions hold 60.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MPM Asset Management, LLC with over 4.52 million shares valued at $75.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.96% of the HARP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with 3.9 million shares valued at $64.75 million to account for 12.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. which holds 2.92 million shares representing 9.01% and valued at over $48.52 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 1.84 million with a market value of $30.49 million.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P. sold 2,496 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $21.02 per share for a total of $52460.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.23 million shares.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that GADICKE ANSBERT (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,628 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $21.02 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.11 million shares of the HARP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 09, MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 10,300 shares at an average price of $23.67 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 3,228,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP).