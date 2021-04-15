Will Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) is 94.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.47 and a high of $43.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVNW stock was last observed hovering at around $34.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $38.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.16% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -16.63% lower than the price target low of $28.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.24, the stock is -5.97% and 5.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -3.26% at the moment leaves the stock 89.00% off its SMA200. AVNW registered 565.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 192.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.06.

The stock witnessed a 1.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.22%, and is -20.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.83% over the week and 9.07% over the month.

Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) has around 674 employees, a market worth around $368.63M and $260.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.89 and Fwd P/E is 15.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 644.46% and -24.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aviat Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year.

Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW), with 919.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.26% while institutional investors hold 60.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.01M, and float is at 5.11M with Short Float at 2.87%. Institutions hold 55.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Steel Partners Holdings, LP with over 1.11 million shares valued at $18.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.90% of the AVNW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.56 million shares valued at $9.53 million to account for 10.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.5 million shares representing 8.90% and valued at over $8.46 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.48% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $8.06 million.

Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STOFFEL JAMES C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STOFFEL JAMES C sold 3,033 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $36.01 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38279.0 shares.

Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading 124.05% up over the past 12 months. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is 88.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -67.07% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.38.