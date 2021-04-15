Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Volatility At 5.82%, Should You Add A Position?

8 institutions hold shares in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO), with 925.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.58% while institutional investors hold 3.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.75M, and float is at 7.79M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 3.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.17 million shares valued at $0.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.95% of the XBIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 39705.0 shares valued at $80998.0 to account for 0.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Securities, LLC which holds 32011.0 shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $65302.0, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 26991.0 with a market value of $55061.0.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) is 7.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 56.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is -3.74% and -15.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 33.92% off its SMA200. XBIO registered 167.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5400 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8397.

The stock witnessed a -19.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.79%, and is 6.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 8.42% over the month.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $19.27M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 188.16% and -62.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-90.30%).

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $60k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -54.20% year-over-year.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.