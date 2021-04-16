3 Stocks to Watch: Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) shares are 23.92% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.13% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 26.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 0.35% and 3.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 09, 2020, Rosenblatt recommended the VIRT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as an Underweight on January 11, 2021. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the VIRT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.70. The forecasts give the Virtu Financial Inc. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 13.25% or -20.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 43.90% in the current quarter to $1.18, down from the $2.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.24, down -31.90% from $5.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 898,142 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,735,827. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 370,901 and 67,999 in purchases and sales respectively.

PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTME, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 7,000,000 shares worth $159.25 million at $22.75 per share on Jun 15. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 100,000 VIRT shares valued at $2.25 million on Aug 11. The shares were bought at $22.45 per share. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd (10% Owner) sold 5,500,000 shares at $23.10 per share on May 13 for a total of $127.05 million while Grano Joseph C., (Director) sold 10,133 shares on May 11 for $0.25 million with each share fetching $24.33.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) showed bearish movement during recent trade, with a loss ‎of -1.67% to $2.00, after opening at $1.94. The company’s minimum price was $1.94, while it touched its highest price for the day at ‎‎$2.00. Its market capitalization was $182,080,436. The company has a total of 89,518,405 outstanding shares.‎

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol were completed on July 21.

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, as of July 21.

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing material for public playgrounds, on July 23.

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch manufacturing capabilities.

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, expanding vertically integrated operations.

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX), on the other hand, is trading around $26.89 with a market cap of $760.10M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.07 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TMDX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11.52 million. This represented -51.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.63 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $152.03 million from $159.32 million over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $101.06 million while total current assets were at $146.77 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$30.27 million, significantly higher than the -$32.29 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$30.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at TransMedics Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 390,027 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,015,616 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.85M shares after the latest sales, with -27.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.60% with a share float percentage of 25.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransMedics Group Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.07 million shares worth more than $81.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Abrams Capital Management, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 3.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.65 million and represent 12.79% of shares outstanding.