A peek at Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP): Who has invested in It?

28 institutions hold shares in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP), with 3.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.60% while institutional investors hold 26.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.10M, and float is at 34.77M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 23.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Zazove Associates Llc with over 2.63 million shares valued at $5.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.34% of the BKEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is DG Capital Management, LLC with 2.45 million shares valued at $4.87 million to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.13 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $4.23 million, while Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. holds 1.79% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $1.47 million.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) is 59.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKEP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -59.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -59.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.18, the stock is -2.92% and 16.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 68.22% off its SMA200. BKEP registered 227.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 135.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0050 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0837.

The stock witnessed a -1.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.21%, and is -8.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $136.55M and $110.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.57. Profit margin for the company is -34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 238.33% and -16.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $29.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 208.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -70.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -67.40% in year-over-year returns.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Woodward D Andrew, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Woodward D Andrew bought 15,385 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $3.25 per share for a total of $50000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Bradshaw Steven M (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $3.24 per share for $6474.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67953.0 shares of the BKEP stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 98.69% up over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 40.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -183.03% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.