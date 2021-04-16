A peek at CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS): Who has invested in It?

13 institutions hold shares in CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS), with 15.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 13.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.53M, and float is at 6.14M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 13.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24556.0 shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.38% of the CHFS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 14658.0 shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 14449.0 shares representing 0.22% and valued at over $0.1 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 11247.0 with a market value of $78391.0.

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) is -22.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.14 and a high of $37.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHFS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $26.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.79% off the consensus price target high of $33.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 73.05% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.39, the stock is -7.53% and -26.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -46.99% off its SMA200. CHFS registered -59.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.61.

The stock witnessed a -26.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.35%, and is -2.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $35.84M and $7.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.86% and -85.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.90%).

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CHF Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.26 with sales reaching $1.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.20% this year.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.