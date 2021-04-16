A peek at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX): Who has invested in It?

140 institutions hold shares in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.85% while institutional investors hold 87.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.97M, and float is at 27.82M with Short Float at 5.56%. Institutions hold 84.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.94 million shares valued at $69.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.95% of the CRNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 3.66 million shares valued at $51.63 million to account for 11.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 2.75 million shares representing 8.34% and valued at over $38.85 million, while Vivo Capital, LLC holds 7.07% of the shares totaling 2.34 million with a market value of $32.96 million.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) is 22.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.61 and a high of $23.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRNX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.76% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 24.7% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.32, the stock is 6.38% and 7.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 5.48% at the moment leaves the stock 15.46% off its SMA200. CRNX registered 11.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.83.

The stock witnessed a 4.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.66%, and is -3.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.46% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $599.79M and $0.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.18% and -26.92% from its 52-week high.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.20% this year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 304,136 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $16.44 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.96 million shares.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Struthers Richard Scott (President & CEO) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $13.10 per share for $52400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the CRNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Struthers Richard Scott (President & CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $12.60 for $12600.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX).