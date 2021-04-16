Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Volatility At 6.68%, Should You Add A Position?

66 institutions hold shares in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR), with 191.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.02% while institutional investors hold 26.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.48M, and float is at 7.72M with Short Float at 13.85%. Institutions hold 25.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.4 million shares valued at $1.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.21% of the ACOR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 30919.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ohio-Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) which holds 24717.0 shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $0.1 million, while South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 5900.0 with a market value of $24429.0.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) is -5.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $9.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACOR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 21.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.93, the stock is -19.90% and -33.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -4.15% at the moment leaves the stock -18.05% off its SMA200. ACOR registered -38.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.8121 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.2066.

The stock witnessed a -33.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.78%, and is -11.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.68% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $39.50M and $153.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.07% and -60.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.80%).

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.54 with sales reaching $22.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.20% in year-over-year returns.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) that is trading -4.36% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.41% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.92.