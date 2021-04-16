AIH Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) Now

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) is 4.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $9.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIH stock was last observed hovering at around $6.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $52.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.54% off the consensus price target high of $52.66 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.54% higher than the price target low of $52.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.51, the stock is -25.88% and -23.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -9.23% at the moment leaves the stock -1.30% off its SMA200. AIH registered -38.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.79.

The stock witnessed a -31.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.35%, and is -24.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.80% over the week and 9.58% over the month.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) has around 1550 employees, a market worth around $128.33M and $118.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.27. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.62% and -42.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $54.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -84.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -77.30% in year-over-year returns.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH), with institutional investors hold 4.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.61M, and float is at 23.61M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 4.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 0.93 million shares valued at $4.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.95% of the AIH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 16891.0 shares valued at $89015.0 to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 15246.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $80346.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1970.0 with a market value of $10381.0.