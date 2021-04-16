ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) is 29.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $2.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALJJ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is -4.41% and -3.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 30.99% off its SMA200. ALJJ registered 118.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4597 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2282.

The stock witnessed a -7.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.58%, and is -8.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.54% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) has around 7743 employees, a market worth around $62.07M and $418.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 406.96% and -48.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.80%).

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Analyst Forecasts

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -288.60% this year.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ), with 22.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.95% while institutional investors hold 8.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.32M, and float is at 18.34M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 3.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.41 million shares valued at $0.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.97% of the ALJJ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. with 0.31 million shares valued at $0.34 million to account for 0.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.28 million shares representing 0.67% and valued at over $0.31 million, while Mariner, LLC holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $0.24 million.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ravich Rae, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ravich Rae sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $1.79 per share for a total of $8950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93297.0 shares.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that RAVICH JESS M (CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 276,237 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $1.80 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.74 million shares of the ALJJ stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 238.17% up over the past 12 months. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) is 189.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -188.17% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 93570.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.