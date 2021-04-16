Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) is 70.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.18 and a high of $14.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASYS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.87% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 22.14% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.90, the stock is -9.81% and 1.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -4.64% at the moment leaves the stock 55.85% off its SMA200. ASYS registered 134.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.84.

The stock witnessed a -10.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.27%, and is -16.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) has around 296 employees, a market worth around $162.74M and $62.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.09. Profit margin for the company is -20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.77% and -23.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amtech Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $18.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -225.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.60% year-over-year.

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS), with 326.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.31% while institutional investors hold 75.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.07M, and float is at 13.81M with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 73.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.1 million shares valued at $7.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.79% of the ASYS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC with 0.9 million shares valued at $5.74 million to account for 6.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. which holds 0.84 million shares representing 5.94% and valued at over $5.36 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.49% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $4.95 million.

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KING ROBERT F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KING ROBERT F sold 30,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $6.87 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Amtech Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Averick Robert M (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the ASYS stock.

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) that is trading 209.07% up over the past 12 months. Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is 147.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -143.88% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 85090.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.3.