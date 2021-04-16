Analysts suggest Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) could spike 37.5% in a year

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) is 29.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $2.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 28.57% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.50, the stock is -0.02% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -8.09% at the moment leaves the stock 65.47% off its SMA200. YTRA registered 110.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 212.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4294 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8788.

The stock witnessed a 0.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.64%, and is -11.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 7.71% over the month.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $152.47M and $27.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 250.00. Profit margin for the company is -37.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 360.66% and -14.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yatra Online Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $9.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.00% this year.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA), with 8.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.57% while institutional investors hold 76.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.95M, and float is at 52.44M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 65.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MAK Capital One LLC with over 11.43 million shares valued at $22.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.93% of the YTRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 5.32 million shares valued at $10.26 million to account for 9.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Altai Capital Management, L.P. which holds 4.88 million shares representing 8.50% and valued at over $9.41 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 3.41 million with a market value of $6.58 million.