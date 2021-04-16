Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) is -4.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.33 and a high of $38.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANNX stock was last observed hovering at around $23.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.32% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 35.32% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.93, the stock is -11.24% and -15.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -6.86% off its SMA200. ANNX registered a gain of -18.61% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.45.

The stock witnessed a -31.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.41%, and is -4.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.68% over the week and 9.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 56.10% and -37.04% from its 52-week high.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Annexon Inc. (ANNX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Annexon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.70% this year.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Annexon Inc. (ANNX), with 2.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.53% while institutional investors hold 101.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.31M, and float is at 36.05M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 95.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 3.45 million shares valued at $86.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.04% of the ANNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with 3.24 million shares valued at $81.14 million to account for 8.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackstone Group Inc. which holds 2.73 million shares representing 7.16% and valued at over $68.35 million, while NEA Management Company, LLC holds 6.55% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $62.52 million.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Annexon Inc. (ANNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Love Douglas, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Love Douglas sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $28.08 per share for a total of $14041.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Annexon Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Love Douglas (President & CEO) sold a total of 7,102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $28.11 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ANNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Love Douglas (President & CEO) disposed off 3,750 shares at an average price of $24.52 for $91966.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Annexon Inc. (ANNX).