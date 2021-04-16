Are we looking at the next big move in Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST)?

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) is -26.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $15.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPST stock was last observed hovering at around $8.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.39% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 39.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.85, the stock is -6.91% and -14.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 12.83% off its SMA200. CPST registered 523.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.08.

The stock witnessed a -12.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.98%, and is -10.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 8.70% over the month.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $101.03M and $61.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 600.89% and -48.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.00%).

Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capstone Turbine Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $17.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 53.10% in year-over-year returns.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST), with 417.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.29% while institutional investors hold 13.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.66M, and float is at 12.30M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 13.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.43 million shares valued at $4.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.39% of the CPST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.28 million shares valued at $2.97 million to account for 2.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sargent Investment Group, LLC which holds 0.14 million shares representing 1.12% and valued at over $1.54 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.11% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $1.53 million.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hencken Frederick S. III, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hencken Frederick S. III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $10.69 per share for a total of $27463.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46557.0 shares.

Capstone Turbine Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Powelson Robert F (Director) bought a total of 115 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $5.78 per share for $664.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21001.0 shares of the CPST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Powelson Robert F (Director) acquired 241 shares at an average price of $5.54 for $1336.0. The insider now directly holds 20,886 shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST).