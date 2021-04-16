Are we looking at the next big move in PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)?

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) is 94.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $10.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLXP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $10.73, the stock is 15.43% and 28.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 107.27% off its SMA200. PLXP registered 295.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 231.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.02.

The stock witnessed a 16.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.94%, and is 19.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $230.69M and $0.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 370.61% and -2.19% from its 52-week high.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Analyst Forecasts

PLx Pharma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23,466.70% year-over-year.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP), with 3.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.23% while institutional investors hold 27.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.84M, and float is at 17.80M with Short Float at 4.53%. Institutions hold 22.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Park West Asset Management LLC with over 1.47 million shares valued at $8.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.76% of the PLXP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.29 million shares valued at $1.63 million to account for 1.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.64% and valued at over $0.77 million, while University of Texas/Texas AM Investment holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 62673.0 with a market value of $0.35 million.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Valentino Michael J, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Valentino Michael J bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

PLx Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that HADDEN JOHN (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $5.45 per share for $5448.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3690.0 shares of the PLXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, HADDEN JOHN (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $5.48 for $2738.0. The insider now directly holds 2,690 shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP).

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) that is trading -20.23% down over the past 12 months. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) is 7.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.62% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.28.