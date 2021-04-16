Are we looking at the next big move in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) is -18.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.72 and a high of $64.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $34.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.7% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 32.54% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.73, the stock is -5.31% and -15.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -19.87% off its SMA200. RLAY registered a loss of -18.45% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.62.

The stock witnessed a -16.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.69%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.94% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has around 159 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $82.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.82% and -47.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $4.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -195.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -83.30% year-over-year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY), with 3.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.09% while institutional investors hold 100.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.91M, and float is at 86.23M with Short Float at 7.69%. Institutions hold 95.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 27.9 million shares valued at $1.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 30.87% of the RLAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TRV GP III, LLC with 10.55 million shares valued at $438.5 million to account for 11.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.76 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $197.92 million, while Casdin Capital, LLC holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 3.81 million with a market value of $158.3 million.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adams Brian, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Adams Brian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $55.05 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Third Rock Ventures III, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,965,294 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $41.00 per share for $80.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Third Rock Ventures III, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 845,903 shares at an average price of $40.13 for $33.94 million. The insider now directly holds 1,965,294 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY).