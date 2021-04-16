Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Is Up 13.21% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) is 13.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.11 and a high of $55.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APAM stock was last observed hovering at around $53.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.72% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.68% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.6% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.66, the stock is 7.56% and 11.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 5.04% at the moment leaves the stock 27.70% off its SMA200. APAM registered 155.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.32.

The stock witnessed a 9.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.72%, and is 6.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has around 453 employees, a market worth around $4.45B and $899.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.87 and Fwd P/E is 10.89. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.45% and 2.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (78.30%).

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $285.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.80% in year-over-year returns.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Top Institutional Holders

402 institutions hold shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM), with 12.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.43% while institutional investors hold 103.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.97M, and float is at 55.72M with Short Float at 4.92%. Institutions hold 83.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.61 million shares valued at $282.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.91% of the APAM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.4 million shares valued at $221.61 million to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 3.85 million shares representing 6.11% and valued at over $193.84 million, while Clarkston Capital Partners LLC holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $150.83 million.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOTTLIEB JASON A, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that GOTTLIEB JASON A sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $41.55 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81828.0 shares.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading 97.84% up over the past 12 months. Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is 108.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.09.