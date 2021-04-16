Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Is Up 1.26% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) is 1.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.42 and a high of $48.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AY stock was last observed hovering at around $38.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.08% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.85% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.46, the stock is 7.96% and 2.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 13.36% off its SMA200. AY registered 66.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.06.

The stock witnessed a 5.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.08%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $1.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 384.60 and Fwd P/E is 23.48. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.54% and -20.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $254.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.80% in year-over-year returns.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Top Institutional Holders

260 institutions hold shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY), with 49.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.52% while institutional investors hold 87.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.71M, and float is at 57.31M with Short Float at 6.12%. Institutions hold 48.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 6.04 million shares valued at $229.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.66% of the AY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.86 million shares valued at $222.73 million to account for 5.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 3.47 million shares representing 3.26% and valued at over $131.97 million, while Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. holds 3.21% of the shares totaling 3.43 million with a market value of $130.17 million.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) that is trading 4.66% up over the past 12 months. Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) is 3.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -56.27% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.85.