Atreca Inc. (BCEL) on Track to Reach $30.00 in a Year

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) is -24.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.01 and a high of $25.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.03% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 51.04% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.24, the stock is -12.72% and -24.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -20.03% off its SMA200. BCEL registered -29.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.45.

The stock witnessed a -29.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.13%, and is -3.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.17% and -51.10% from its 52-week high.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atreca Inc. (BCEL) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atreca Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.10% this year.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Top Institutional Holders

148 institutions hold shares in Atreca Inc. (BCEL), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.63% while institutional investors hold 95.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.76M, and float is at 21.90M with Short Float at 22.07%. Institutions hold 92.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 3.53 million shares valued at $57.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.71% of the BCEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 3.36 million shares valued at $54.23 million to account for 11.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.72 million shares representing 9.03% and valued at over $44.0 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 8.21% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $39.99 million.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Atreca Inc. (BCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greenberg Norman Michael, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Greenberg Norman Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $16.73 per share for a total of $83650.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Atreca Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Robinson William Hewitt (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $16.89 per share for $84450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the BCEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Serafini Tito (Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $18.31 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 353,875 shares of Atreca Inc. (BCEL).