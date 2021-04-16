Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) down -17.92% since start of the year

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) is -17.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $7.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXLA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.79% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 46.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.26, the stock is -10.88% and -22.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -18.06% off its SMA200. AXLA registered 31.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.1318 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3101.

The stock witnessed a -26.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.23%, and is -6.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.34% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 31.08% and -44.89% from its 52-week high.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axcella Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.90% this year.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA), with 6.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.33% while institutional investors hold 82.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.75M, and float is at 28.20M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 67.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 12.55 million shares valued at $65.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 33.29% of the AXLA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.63 million shares valued at $29.23 million to account for 14.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harbourvest Partners, LLC which holds 2.81 million shares representing 7.45% and valued at over $14.57 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $5.29 million.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chakravarthy Manu, the company’s SVP & Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Chakravarthy Manu sold 18,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41528.0 shares.

Axcella Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Epstein David R (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $4.75 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the AXLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene (10% Owner) acquired 3,800,000 shares at an average price of $4.75 for $18.05 million. The insider now directly holds 4,808,780 shares of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA).