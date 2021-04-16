Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

127 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR), with institutional investors hold 6.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.74B, and float is at 3.73B with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 6.84% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banco Santander, S.A. with over 520.22 million shares valued at $4.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.88% of the BSBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 4.1 million shares valued at $35.38 million to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.66 million shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $31.61 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 1.97 million with a market value of $17.03 million.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) is -19.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.62 and a high of $8.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSBR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $6.89, the stock is -1.41% and -3.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 5.67% off its SMA200. BSBR registered 38.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.09.

The stock witnessed a -0.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.98%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has around 38531 employees, a market worth around $26.44B and $11.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.68 and Fwd P/E is 9.30. Profit margin for the company is 21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.45% and -22.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $3.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.30% in year-over-year returns.