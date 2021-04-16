BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is 13.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.21 and a high of $35.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BXS stock was last observed hovering at around $31.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.65% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 8.21% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.21, the stock is -3.60% and -1.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 20.14% off its SMA200. BXS registered 55.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.04.

The stock witnessed a -7.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.17%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) has around 4596 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $799.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.71 and Fwd P/E is 12.68. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.35% and -12.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BancorpSouth Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $257.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Top Institutional Holders

292 institutions hold shares in BancorpSouth Bank (BXS), with 18.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.19% while institutional investors hold 76.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.57M, and float is at 87.47M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 62.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.16 million shares valued at $306.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.20% of the BXS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.51 million shares valued at $261.02 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC which holds 5.39 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $147.89 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.66% of the shares totaling 3.64 million with a market value of $100.0 million.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 82.15% up over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 48.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.18% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.