Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) Volatility At 5.82%, Should You Add A Position?

129 institutions hold shares in Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN), with 3.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.88% while institutional investors hold 86.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.52M, and float is at 26.88M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 76.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnolia Group, LLC with over 10.12 million shares valued at $279.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 38.68% of the BOMN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.1 million shares valued at $58.12 million to account for 8.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Institute of Technology which holds 2.07 million shares representing 7.91% and valued at over $57.24 million, while Abacus Planning Group, Inc. holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $38.3 million.

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) is -8.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.56 and a high of $49.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOMN stock was last observed hovering at around $25.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.85% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.79% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.26, the stock is -21.75% and -33.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 4.85% off its SMA200. BOMN registered 55.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.27.

The stock witnessed a -41.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.64%, and is -8.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $777.76M and $45.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.63. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.47% and -49.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Omaha Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $12.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.60% year-over-year.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boulderado Group, LLC, the company’s Manager is Director and Co-CEO. SEC filings show that Boulderado Group, LLC sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $23.62 per share for a total of $7.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.08 million shares.

Boston Omaha Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that BOSTON OMAHA Corp (10% Owner) bought a total of 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $13.00 per share for $1.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.8 million shares of the BOMN stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Inuvo Inc. (INUV) that is 212.09% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -60.07% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.06.