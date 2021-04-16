Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

130 institutions hold shares in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL), with 13.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 24.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.92M, and float is at 37.00M with Short Float at 5.77%. Institutions hold 24.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Corporation with over 0.29 million shares valued at $5.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the BNL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Birch Capital Management, LLC with 15764.0 shares valued at $0.29 million to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) is -3.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.90 and a high of $19.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.87% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.58% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.89, the stock is 2.14% and 2.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 4.95% off its SMA200. BNL registered a gain of 12.71% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.97.

The stock witnessed a 1.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.53%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $321.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.77 and Fwd P/E is 29.15. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.81% and -5.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $84.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year.