Bruker Corporation (BRKR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

357 institutions hold shares in Bruker Corporation (BRKR), with 49.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.61% while institutional investors hold 103.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.50M, and float is at 103.69M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 69.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 25.45 million shares valued at $1.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.79% of the BRKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 22.97 million shares valued at $1.24 billion to account for 15.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.5 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $568.11 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 5.24 million with a market value of $283.8 million.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) is 25.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.79 and a high of $70.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRKR stock was last observed hovering at around $67.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.03% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -23.4% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.87, the stock is 5.21% and 9.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 34.52% off its SMA200. BRKR registered 89.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.46.

The stock witnessed a 11.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.94%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) has around 7400 employees, a market worth around $10.11B and $1.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.34 and Fwd P/E is 32.88. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.08% and -3.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bruker Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $513.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.00% in year-over-year returns.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Bruker Corporation (BRKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Friend Cynthia M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Friend Cynthia M sold 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $60.43 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8686.0 shares.

Bruker Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Kastner Marc A (Director) sold a total of 1,236 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $56.56 per share for $69908.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11146.0 shares of the BRKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Friend Cynthia M (Director) disposed off 1,800 shares at an average price of $54.32 for $97776.0. The insider now directly holds 7,384 shares of Bruker Corporation (BRKR).

Bruker Corporation (BRKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 51.73% up over the past 12 months. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is 70.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.33% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.55.