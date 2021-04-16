Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Volatility At 8.10%, Should You Add A Position?

293 institutions hold shares in Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), with 2.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.41% while institutional investors hold 97.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.71M, and float is at 25.11M with Short Float at 11.73%. Institutions hold 89.89% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 4.49 million shares valued at $640.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.13% of the CDLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.05 million shares valued at $292.52 million to account for 6.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.84 million shares representing 5.78% and valued at over $262.23 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 5.58% of the shares totaling 1.77 million with a market value of $253.1 million.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) is -15.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.00 and a high of $161.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDLX stock was last observed hovering at around $120.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $147.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.3% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.43% higher than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.05, the stock is 4.12% and -6.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 17.02% off its SMA200. CDLX registered 179.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.61.

The stock witnessed a -4.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.63%, and is 8.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has around 471 employees, a market worth around $3.88B and $186.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.55% and -25.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.30%).

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardlytics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $51.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -182.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Insider Activity

A total of 207 insider transactions have happened at Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 181 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christiansen Andrew, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Christiansen Andrew sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $119.00 per share for a total of $29750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16347.0 shares.

Cardlytics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Laube Lynne Marie (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $105.44 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the CDLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, Christiansen Andrew (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $109.95 for $54975.0. The insider now directly holds 16,597 shares of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX).