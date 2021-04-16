Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI) down -51.61% since start of the year

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) is -51.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.89 and a high of $23.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMPI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.94% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 62.84% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.06, the stock is -39.18% and -46.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -4.59% at the moment leaves the stock -46.27% off its SMA200. CMPI registered a gain of -45.06% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.23.

The stock witnessed a -52.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.24%, and is -32.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.73% over the week and 11.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.47% and -69.44% from its 52-week high.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.70% this year.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.72% while institutional investors hold 90.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.56M, and float is at 20.58M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 86.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is venBio Partners LLC with over 3.67 million shares valued at $53.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.99% of the CMPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with 3.61 million shares valued at $52.62 million to account for 16.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Novo Holdings A/S which holds 2.17 million shares representing 10.04% and valued at over $31.66 million, while Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds 6.95% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $21.91 million.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Krieg Arthur M, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Krieg Arthur M bought 3,484 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $12.15 per share for a total of $42331.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that Krieg Arthur M (Chief Scientific Officer) bought a total of 10,036 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $12.35 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the CMPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Krieg Arthur M (Chief Scientific Officer) acquired 1,701 shares at an average price of $13.05 for $22198.0. The insider now directly holds 733,191 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI).