Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

755 institutions hold shares in Cognex Corporation (CGNX), with 6.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.94% while institutional investors hold 95.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.31M, and float is at 168.49M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 91.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.56 million shares valued at $1.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.51% of the CGNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.5 million shares valued at $1.24 billion to account for 8.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 12.07 million shares representing 6.83% and valued at over $968.95 million, while Brown Capital Management, Inc. holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 9.06 million with a market value of $727.19 million.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) is 7.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.38 and a high of $101.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $83.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.74% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.24% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -36.46% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.97, the stock is 4.83% and 3.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 18.23% off its SMA200. CGNX registered 95.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.01.

The stock witnessed a 3.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.16%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has around 2055 employees, a market worth around $14.93B and $811.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.58 and Fwd P/E is 51.70. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.17% and -15.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $238.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Cognex Corporation (CGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schneider Jerry A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schneider Jerry A. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $82.26 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cognex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Gerst Carl (EVP, Vision & ID Products) sold a total of 115,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $82.76 per share for $9.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, PARROTTE DIANNE M (Director) disposed off 9,800 shares at an average price of $87.06 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Cognex Corporation (CGNX).

Cognex Corporation (CGNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) that is trading 125.34% up over the past 12 months. Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is 158.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.34% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.