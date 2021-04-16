Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

306 institutions hold shares in Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 85.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.92M, and float is at 113.22M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 84.48% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.97 million shares valued at $229.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.91% of the CXP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.26 million shares valued at $161.51 million to account for 9.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 5.84 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $83.81 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 5.81 million with a market value of $83.38 million.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: CXP) is 31.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.11 and a high of $18.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CXP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.48% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -17.5% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.80, the stock is 8.18% and 20.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 41.04% off its SMA200. CXP registered 34.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.57.

The stock witnessed a 22.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.25%, and is 9.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $300.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.28 and Fwd P/E is 104.44. Profit margin for the company is 38.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.95% and -1.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $65.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times.