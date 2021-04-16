Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) Is Up 11.14% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: CRF) is 11.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.24 and a high of $13.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRF stock was last observed hovering at around $13.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77%.

Currently trading at $12.67, the stock is -4.66% and -2.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing -5.73% at the moment leaves the stock 10.12% off its SMA200. CRF registered 46.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.76.

The stock witnessed a -0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.15%, and is -6.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.22. Distance from 52-week low is 53.76% and -7.18% from its 52-week high.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) Analyst Forecasts

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF), with institutional investors hold 3.75% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 3.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Advisor Group, Inc. with over 0.51 million shares valued at $5.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.27% of the CRF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ford Financial Group, Inc. with 0.24 million shares valued at $2.72 million to account for 0.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Herzfeld (Thomas J.) Advisors, Inc which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $1.51 million, while Baird Financial Group, Inc. holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $1.15 million.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILCOX GLENN W SR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILCOX GLENN W SR bought 2,674 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $12.25 per share for a total of $32756.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that WILCOX GLENN W SR (Director) sold a total of 241 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $11.45 per share for $2760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3326.0 shares of the CRF stock.