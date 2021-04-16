Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Volatility At 5.27%, Should You Add A Position?

45 institutions hold shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.65% while institutional investors hold 49.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.66M, and float is at 23.56M with Short Float at 6.71%. Institutions hold 47.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 6.77 million shares valued at $24.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.67% of the CRVS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adams Street Partners, LLC with 3.28 million shares valued at $11.66 million to account for 8.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BVF Inc. which holds 1.94 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $6.92 million, while Novo Holdings A/S holds 2.21% of the shares totaling 0.85 million with a market value of $3.02 million.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) is -21.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $6.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRVS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.74% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 30.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is -7.75% and -17.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -27.39% off its SMA200. CRVS registered 19.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0874 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7699.

The stock witnessed a -13.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.23%, and is -5.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 6.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 31.13% and -59.59% from its 52-week high.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.20% this year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MILLER RICHARD A MD, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MILLER RICHARD A MD bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.28 million shares.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Director) bought a total of 1,285,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $3.50 per share for $4.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.05 million shares of the CRVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Thompson Peter A. (Director) acquired 1,285,714 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $4.5 million. The insider now directly holds 8,053,298 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS).

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 32.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.17% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.