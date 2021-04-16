Daseke Inc. (DSKE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

136 institutions hold shares in Daseke Inc. (DSKE), with 22.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.53% while institutional investors hold 50.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.03M, and float is at 42.57M with Short Float at 4.69%. Institutions hold 32.74% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.38 million shares valued at $19.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.20% of the DSKE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.61 million shares valued at $15.17 million to account for 4.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Portolan Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.48 million shares representing 3.81% and valued at over $14.41 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.45% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $5.48 million.

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) is 39.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSKE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.37% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.11, the stock is 1.11% and 21.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 35.82% off its SMA200. DSKE registered 533.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.38.

The stock witnessed a 16.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.31%, and is -2.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) has around 4304 employees, a market worth around $523.58M and $1.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.75. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 570.25% and -9.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Daseke Inc. (DSKE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Daseke Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $337.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.70% in year-over-year returns.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Charlton Kevin M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Charlton Kevin M. bought 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $23078.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Daseke Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Shepko Jonathan (Director) bought a total of 51,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $1.53 per share for $79099.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the DSKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Bonner Brian (Director) acquired 23,116 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $35871.0. The insider now directly holds 161,625 shares of Daseke Inc. (DSKE).

Daseke Inc. (DSKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is trading 240.99% up over the past 12 months. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) is 120.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.34% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.