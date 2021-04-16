E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) is -5.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.26 and a high of $11.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETWO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.26, the stock is 1.02% and 3.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.6 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -0.22% off its SMA200. ETWO registered a loss of -2.56% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.29.

The stock witnessed a 3.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.94%, and is -0.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 342.00. Distance from 52-week low is 24.21% and -14.29% from its 52-week high.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $85.64M over the same period..

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), with 12.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.22% while institutional investors hold 57.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.01M, and float is at 38.95M with Short Float at 28.54%. Institutions hold 44.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. with over 4.67 million shares valued at $50.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.50% of the ETWO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alpine Global Management, LLC with 2.76 million shares valued at $29.9 million to account for 1.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.95 million shares representing 1.04% and valued at over $21.09 million, while LH Capital Markets, LLC holds 0.99% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $20.05 million.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Atalan GP, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Atalan GP, LLC bought 287,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $11.03 per share for a total of $3.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.44 million shares.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Atalan GP, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 287,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $11.03 per share for $3.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.44 million shares of the ETWO stock.