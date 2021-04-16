Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Volatility At 5.84%, Should You Add A Position?

26 institutions hold shares in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD), with 3.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.14% while institutional investors hold 30.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.55M, and float is at 17.77M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 26.23% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 1.93 million shares valued at $5.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.68% of the GLMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 1.8 million shares valued at $5.6 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ibex Investors LLC which holds 1.52 million shares representing 6.08% and valued at over $4.74 million, while P.A.W. Capital Partners holds 0.80% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $0.62 million.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) is 2.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.96 and a high of $6.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLMD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.28% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 68.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.18, the stock is -7.46% and -17.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -3.64% at the moment leaves the stock -19.13% off its SMA200. GLMD registered -25.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7664 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6541.

The stock witnessed a -9.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.64%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 6.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 7.43% and -49.44% from its 52-week high.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.50% this year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) that is trading 24.19% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -49.42% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.81.