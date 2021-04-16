GLYC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Now

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) is -32.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $5.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLYC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.55, the stock is -16.48% and -24.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock -29.29% off its SMA200. GLYC registered -1.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1285 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4931.

The stock witnessed a -25.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.45%, and is -17.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.43% over the week and 7.63% over the month.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $140.99M and $10.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.97% and -50.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.20%).

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GlycoMimetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Top Institutional Holders

134 institutions hold shares in GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.16% while institutional investors hold 80.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.00M, and float is at 46.60M with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 78.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 9.54 million shares valued at $35.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.52% of the GLYC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 9.09 million shares valued at $34.17 million to account for 17.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.62 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $9.84 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $9.66 million.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by King Rachel K., the company’s President, CEO. SEC filings show that King Rachel K. sold 84,176 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $3.91 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

GlycoMimetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,266,737 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $2.60 per share for $3.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.98 million shares of the GLYC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (10% Owner) acquired 932,612 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $2.56 million. The insider now directly holds 4,306,320 shares of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC).

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) that is trading 3.70% up over the past 12 months. Savara Inc. (SVRA) is -31.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.36% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.48.