Graco Inc. (GGG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

651 institutions hold shares in Graco Inc. (GGG), with 1.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 87.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.10M, and float is at 165.65M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 86.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.34 million shares valued at $1.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.67% of the GGG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.33 million shares valued at $1.04 billion to account for 8.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fiera Capital Corporation which holds 11.3 million shares representing 6.69% and valued at over $817.58 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 7.41 million with a market value of $536.25 million.

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is 2.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.79 and a high of $76.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GGG stock was last observed hovering at around $73.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.22% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.43% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.50, the stock is 3.78% and 5.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 15.14% off its SMA200. GGG registered 60.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.01.

The stock witnessed a 6.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.28%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Graco Inc. (GGG) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $12.48B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.84 and Fwd P/E is 30.26. Profit margin for the company is 20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.27% and -3.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

Graco Inc. (GGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Graco Inc. (GGG) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Graco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $428.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.60% in year-over-year returns.

Graco Inc. (GGG) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Graco Inc. (GGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rothe Christian E, the company’s President, AFTD. SEC filings show that Rothe Christian E sold 59,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $4.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24668.0 shares.

Graco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that VAN SANT R WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 13,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $70.04 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, MCHALE PATRICK J (President and CEO) disposed off 15,254 shares at an average price of $70.15 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 198,118 shares of Graco Inc. (GGG).

Graco Inc. (GGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 49.97% up over the past 12 months. ITT Inc. (ITT) is 97.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -72.06% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.