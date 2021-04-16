Here are the top Institutional holders of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares

9 institutions hold shares in Agrify Corporation (AGFY), with 4.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.16% while institutional investors hold 7.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.76M, and float is at 8.14M with Short Float at 3.72%. Institutions hold 5.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Calamos Advisors LLC with over 0.27 million shares valued at $3.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.34% of the AGFY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 20158.0 shares valued at $0.25 million to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) is -5.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.59 and a high of $21.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGFY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.55% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 40.1% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.98, the stock is -3.07% and -12.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -12.00% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.61.

The stock witnessed a -6.99% In the last 1 month and is -7.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $248.70M and $12.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.13% and -44.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.10%).

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agrify Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $5.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -344.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 210.00% year-over-year.