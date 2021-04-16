Here are the top Institutional holders of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) shares

101 institutions hold shares in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), with 53.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.13% while institutional investors hold 52.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.23M, and float is at 57.88M with Short Float at 18.83%. Institutions hold 27.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oracle Investment Management Inc with over 8.65 million shares valued at $58.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.74% of the AWH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.22 million shares valued at $28.33 million to account for 3.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.9 million shares representing 2.59% and valued at over $19.44 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.12% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $8.37 million.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) is -4.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $10.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AWH stock was last observed hovering at around $6.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 46.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.38, the stock is -4.86% and -13.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 25.65% off its SMA200. AWH registered 469.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.66.

The stock witnessed a -20.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.91%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 7.06% over the month.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $720.75M and $4.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 595.97% and -39.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-124.90%).

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $1.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHREIBER DAVID, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHREIBER DAVID sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $2.78 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that SCHULER JACK W (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,285,715 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $3.50 per share for $8.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25.39 million shares of the AWH stock.