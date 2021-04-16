Here are the top Institutional holders of Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) shares

115 institutions hold shares in Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO), with 5.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.92% while institutional investors hold 83.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.94M, and float is at 33.99M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 72.28% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.95 million shares valued at $12.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.40% of the HBIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.03 million shares valued at $8.7 million to account for 5.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.83 million shares representing 4.59% and valued at over $7.87 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 1.67 million with a market value of $7.15 million.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) is 58.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.06 and a high of $7.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.78, the stock is 12.54% and 27.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 66.55% off its SMA200. HBIO registered 165.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.39.

The stock witnessed a -3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.56%, and is 3.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) has around 428 employees, a market worth around $270.86M and $102.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.37. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 229.13% and -5.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $25.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Green James W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Green James W sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $5.98 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.28 million shares.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that EDRICK ALAN I (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $2.62 per share for $52500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67500.0 shares of the HBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, Green James W (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.53 for $25300.0. The insider now directly holds 1,512,445 shares of Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO).

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is trading 89.16% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.75% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.