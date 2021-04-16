Here are the top Institutional holders of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) shares

98 institutions hold shares in Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON), with 7.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.31% while institutional investors hold 66.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.05M, and float is at 43.35M with Short Float at 6.29%. Institutions hold 57.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. with over 3.82 million shares valued at $114.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.81% of the KRON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 3.54 million shares valued at $105.79 million to account for 6.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 2.78 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $83.04 million, while Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $82.6 million.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) is -27.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.83 and a high of $39.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRON stock was last observed hovering at around $22.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.58% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 39.69% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.71, the stock is -21.68% and -23.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -27.73% off its SMA200. KRON registered a loss of -25.88% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.29.

The stock witnessed a -22.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.47%, and is -20.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -0.55% and -45.18% from its 52-week high.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kronos Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43.The EPS is expected to shrink by -343.60% this year.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Loven Jakob, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Loven Jakob sold 24,818 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $21.78 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.37 million shares.

Kronos Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Loven Jakob (Director) sold a total of 32,636 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $22.80 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.4 million shares of the KRON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, Loven Jakob (Director) disposed off 17,020 shares at an average price of $23.84 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 1,427,708 shares of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON).