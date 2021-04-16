Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM)

117 institutions hold shares in Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM), with 58.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.46% while institutional investors hold 22.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 206.75M, and float is at 148.18M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 15.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is William Marsh Rice University with over 7.27 million shares valued at $48.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.51% of the BSM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mayo Clinic with 5.72 million shares valued at $38.21 million to account for 2.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. which holds 3.62 million shares representing 1.75% and valued at over $24.17 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.49% of the shares totaling 3.09 million with a market value of $20.62 million.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is 49.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $10.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -11.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.00, the stock is 12.15% and 8.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 33.68% off its SMA200. BSM registered 78.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.85.

The stock witnessed a 9.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.88%, and is 12.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $342.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.49 and Fwd P/E is 14.71. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.77% and -1.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $78.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -57.00% in year-over-year returns.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 26 times.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) that is trading -15.81% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.59% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.55.