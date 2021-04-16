Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN)

987 institutions hold shares in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), with 823.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.61% while institutional investors hold 88.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.50M, and float is at 134.73M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 87.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.77 million shares valued at $1.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.82% of the EMN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 12.92 million shares valued at $1.3 billion to account for 9.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 10.17 million shares representing 7.45% and valued at over $1.02 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.75% of the shares totaling 9.22 million with a market value of $924.56 million.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is 14.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.37 and a high of $119.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EMN stock was last observed hovering at around $114.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $118.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.47% off the consensus price target high of $131.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -19.44% lower than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.66, the stock is 2.87% and 3.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 23.76% off its SMA200. EMN registered 120.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.73.

The stock witnessed a 3.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.57%, and is 4.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $15.35B and $8.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.72 and Fwd P/E is 13.59. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.64% and -3.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastman Chemical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.04 with sales reaching $2.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Costa Mark J, the company’s CEO & Board Chair. SEC filings show that Costa Mark J sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $111.78 per share for a total of $55890.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Eastman Chemical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Costa Mark J (CEO & Board Chair) sold a total of 74,301 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $113.75 per share for $8.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the EMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, COX MARK K (Senior Vice President) disposed off 20,280 shares at an average price of $111.58 for $2.26 million. The insider now directly holds 4,170 shares of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN).

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) that is trading 65.67% up over the past 12 months. Sasol Limited (SSL) is 396.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.02% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.19.