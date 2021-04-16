Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM)

224 institutions hold shares in Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), with 1.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 100.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.15M, and float is at 131.51M with Short Float at 4.86%. Institutions hold 99.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE with over 24.24 million shares valued at $325.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.93% of the VRRM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.21 million shares valued at $163.92 million to account for 7.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.65 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $129.54 million, while Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 8.22 million with a market value of $110.35 million.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is 6.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.73 and a high of $15.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRRM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -2.29% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.32, the stock is 2.81% and 0.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 18.61% off its SMA200. VRRM registered 86.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.80.

The stock witnessed a -2.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.15%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has around 640 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $393.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.77. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.78% and -6.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verra Mobility Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $92.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.90% in year-over-year returns.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $14.78 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Verra Mobility Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that COLLINS REBECCA (General Counsel) sold a total of 5,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $15.00 per share for $86250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23219.0 shares of the VRRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN (President and CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.33 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 505,815 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM).