IDN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) Now

Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) is -28.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $15.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IDN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 29.22% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.14, the stock is -5.14% and -26.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.98% at the moment leaves the stock -11.06% off its SMA200. IDN registered 90.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.13.

The stock witnessed a -26.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.17%, and is -7.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $152.22M and $10.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 508.75 and Fwd P/E is 19.15. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.29% and -47.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intellicheck Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $3.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 54.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Intellicheck Inc. (IDN), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.98% while institutional investors hold 53.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.41M, and float is at 17.30M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 49.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bleichroeder LP with over 2.33 million shares valued at $26.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.52% of the IDN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC with 1.5 million shares valued at $12.56 million to account for 8.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.93 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $10.57 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $8.91 million.

Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times.

Intellicheck Inc. (IDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading 26.61% up over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is 70.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -59.31% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.