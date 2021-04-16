Is Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) a good stock to buy now?

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) is -36.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.20 and a high of $50.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INBX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.04% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 25.07% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $20.98, the stock is 3.49% and -18.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -18.39% off its SMA200. INBX registered a gain of 11.01% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.14.

The stock witnessed a -15.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.89%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.81% over the week and 9.88% over the month.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $795.35M and $12.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.03% and -58.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.40%).

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inhibrx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $920k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -80.80% year-over-year.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Inhibrx Inc. (INBX), with 15.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.40% while institutional investors hold 69.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.99M, and float is at 22.29M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 41.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 5.31 million shares valued at $174.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.06% of the INBX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 2.13 million shares valued at $70.19 million to account for 5.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.6 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $52.68 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $51.31 million.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eckelman Brendan P., the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Eckelman Brendan P. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $19.02 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.56 million shares.

Inhibrx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Wagner Klaus W. (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 19,559 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $25.29 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the INBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Eckelman Brendan P. (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $25.90 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 2,572,953 shares of Inhibrx Inc. (INBX).