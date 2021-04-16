Is OpGen Inc. (OPGN) a good stock to buy now?

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) is 13.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $4.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPGN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 42.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is -14.55% and -13.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -8.30% at the moment leaves the stock 1.42% off its SMA200. OPGN registered 0.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6285 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3169.

The stock witnessed a -19.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.62%, and is -14.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $90.46M and $4.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.33% and -47.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.80%).

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OpGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $1.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 107.60% year-over-year.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in OpGen Inc. (OPGN), with 20.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 2.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.27M, and float is at 36.02M with Short Float at 2.42%. Institutions hold 2.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.23 million shares valued at $0.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.60% of the OPGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 77356.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC which holds 41800.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $85272.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 41184.0 with a market value of $84015.0.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JONES EVAN/ FA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JONES EVAN/ FA sold 1,748 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $2.35 per share for a total of $4108.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21734.0 shares.

OpGen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that JONES EVAN/ FA (Director) sold a total of 3,612 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $2.19 per share for $7910.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23482.0 shares of the OPGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, Curetis N.V. in Liquidation (10% Owner) disposed off 19 shares at an average price of $2.20 for $42.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of OpGen Inc. (OPGN).