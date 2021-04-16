loanDepot Inc. (LDI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The shares outstanding are 290.37M, and float is at 9.41M with Short Float at 5.95%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) is -9.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.00 and a high of $39.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LDI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.73% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.68% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.89, the stock is -3.52% and -6.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -6.20% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.19.

The stock witnessed a -10.61% In the last 1 month and is -5.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) has around 8614 employees, a market worth around $5.78B and $4.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.16 and Fwd P/E is 6.48. Profit margin for the company is 42.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.07% and -50.09% from its 52-week high.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for loanDepot Inc. (LDI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

loanDepot Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $1.02B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -17.30% year-over-year.