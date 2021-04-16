Mimecast Limited (MIME) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 35.95% Upside

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) is -26.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.40 and a high of $59.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MIME stock was last observed hovering at around $41.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.95% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 9.5% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.63, the stock is 1.26% and -1.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -7.47% off its SMA200. MIME registered 23.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.90.

The stock witnessed a -6.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.68%, and is 2.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Mimecast Limited (MIME) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $481.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 102.29 and Fwd P/E is 34.81. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.64% and -30.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Mimecast Limited (MIME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mimecast Limited (MIME) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mimecast Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $131.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Mimecast Limited (MIME) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in Mimecast Limited (MIME), with 6.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.42% while institutional investors hold 92.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.99M, and float is at 59.19M with Short Float at 4.14%. Institutions hold 82.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 6.58 million shares valued at $373.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.21% of the MIME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.59 million shares valued at $261.0 million to account for 7.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Advisory Inc. which holds 2.85 million shares representing 4.42% and valued at over $161.88 million, while Meritage Group, LP holds 3.68% of the shares totaling 2.37 million with a market value of $134.59 million.

Mimecast Limited (MIME) Insider Activity

A total of 124 insider transactions have happened at Mimecast Limited (MIME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 87 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bauer Peter, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bauer Peter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $40.11 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.95 million shares.

Mimecast Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Anderson Karen M. (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 2,248 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $40.75 per share for $91605.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4365.0 shares of the MIME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Murray Neil (Director) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $42.48 for $1.49 million. The insider now directly holds 940,595 shares of Mimecast Limited (MIME).

Mimecast Limited (MIME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 35.76% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 98.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.33% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.36.